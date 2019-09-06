Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Shotti Sentenced To 15 Years

Ya can’t say you didn’t see this one coming. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti has been sentenced to 15 years on firearm charges.

Shotti, born Kifano Jordan, 37, received his fate today (Sept. 6) in Manhattan.

Jordan, who was arrested back in November 2019, was involved in two incidents that eventually landed him in jail and that he pleaded guilty to earlier this year. In July, he copped to one count of second-degree assault in exchange for time served for a scuffle that went down at the Philippe Chow restaurant in New York City the prior year.

However, it’s the pair of firearm charges he copped to that are putting him in the slammer for over a decade. One charge was for an armed robbery in Manhattan while the other was for a non-lethal shooting in Brooklyn. Back on April 3, 2018, Jordan, Tekashi and other members of their then crew reportedly robbed a rival gang member, and Shotti was holding a pistol. Later that same month, Jordan got out of a car and fired two shots at a vehicle that had been following them after an incident at a restaurant (yeah, Tekashi was there, too).

Notice a pattern?

