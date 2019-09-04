Apple Reportedly Launching Updated Version of iPhone SE In 2020

All the buzz is currently being directed at the iPhone Pro or iPhone 11 whatever Apple is going to call it. But word on the tech streets is the company is planning on bringing back it’s mid-range SE model in 2020.

Yup, you read correctly the company that Jobs built is already thinking about what it is planning on doing next year when it comes to its ridiculously popular smartphone. According to a new report from Nikkei, Apple will be relaunching the mid-range iPhone SE model it initially scrapped back in 2018. The company hopes that it will offset the sales decline it saw in regions like China and India.

According to reports, it will look similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 model that launched back in 2018. It will have sport an LCD screen, a single-lens rear camera, 128GB of storage as well as some of the components from higher-end iPhone models that are dropping this year.

Per Nikkei:

The new model would be Apple’s first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399. Though the name and price of the new model haven’t been decided, it is viewed as the latest generation of the iPhone SE.

The decision to revive the lower-cost model comes amid a rough patch for the iPhone. Apple reported its first-ever decline in iPhone shipments for last year, and this summer it lost the title of No. 2 smartphone maker to Huawei. The U.S. company also has suffered two straight quarters of shipment and market share drops this year, according to IDC data. The global smartphone industry overall also faces its third consecutive annual decline in 2019, according to IDC projections.

We expect to hear more details about the phone at Apple’s upcoming September 10 event. Stay tuned, we will be delivering all of the details from the event.

