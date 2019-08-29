Fans of NBA basketball are well aware of the long-running and now-defunct feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. A recent interview with the Black Mamba stirred up some old embers of beef past but Shaq and Kobe literally laughed about it online later.

In a sitdown with Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment, Bryant shares some of the early glory days with O’Neal and how he fearlessly challenged the massive big man, thus earning his respect. In the clip that had everyone reacting, Bryant talks about how if O’Neal applied the same tenacious grit he did during the regular season to off-season workouts like Bryant did, the pair would’ve been unstoppable and collected at least 12 championships.

It’s good to see Bryant relaxed and being real about his time in the league and his relationship with Shaq, as we’ve stated before is back to being rock solid. Check out the Valuetainment clip below.

—

Photo: Getty

Kobe Bryant Talks Shaquille O’Neal In Interview, Says Diesel Respected Him After Trading Blows was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: