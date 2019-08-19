CLOSE
Stevie J Has A New Show With Joseline & Benzino??

It looks like Stevie J and his ex Joseline have squashed their custody beef at least when it comes to making a few dollars together.  Not even 2 weeks after their very public jail and custody battle Stevie posted a pic with not only Josline and their daughter but her new man and few other cast members from Love and Hip Hop ATL with the caption “Cast for my new show”.

I guess the money talks when it comes to their relationship…

Cast for my new show 😉

Stevie J Has A New Show With Joseline & Benzino?? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
