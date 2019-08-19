Coon Commander Kodak Black Will Plead Guilty In Federal Gun Bust Case

Kodak Black will now enter a guilty plea after first pleading not guilty in his federal gun arrest case. The rapper will enter the plea which seems the signal the Florida rapper has struck a deal with prosecutors.

BOSSIP exclusively reports:

The troubled artist is set to admit his guilt in open court next week that he lied in order to illegally purchase guns during what’s known as a “change of plea” hearing in the case, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty, Kodak’s about-face likely means he’s struck some kind of plea deal with federal prosecutors to end the case, though it was unclear Friday. We’ve reached out to Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, for comment.

The feds nabbed Kodak – who has changed his legal name to Bill K. Kapri – back in May at the Rolling Loud Festival, moments before he was set to take the stage. They raided his tour bus, and he’s been held without bail ever since.

Kodak currently faces a charge of making false statements to obtain a gun, which could find him facing up to 10 years prison.

Written By: Lance Strong Posted August 19, 2019

