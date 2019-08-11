Is Wale on Your All Time Rappers list?

Wale says he is the best rapper .
Not sure what planet he is on but I haven’t thought he was close to the best since I heard J.Cole murder his Beautiful Bliss song back in the day.
I would have taken Jermaine off that, if he was going to rap that good, but Hey what do you think ?
Is Wale on Your All times Rappers list?
Smh
