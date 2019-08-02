The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Takes Over Fountain Square for the Cincinnati Music Festival

If you weren’t at the live broadcast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show this past Friday, you started your Cincinnati Music Festival weekend off the wrong way!

Fountain Square was packed with listeners early Friday morning to get a front-row seat for the live broadcast of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. As the sun rose, the square continued to fill up as Headkrack, Juicy, Eva Marcille, Special K, Da Brat, Rock- T, Gary With Da Tea and of course, Rickey Smiley hit the stage.

The Wiz crew and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew interacted with listeners during and in between the live broadcast by bringing them on the stage, telling jokes and, giving away $500! That’s not it! They also gave away last-minute Cincinnati Music Festival tickets courtesy of P&G.

If you missed out on all the fun, no worries we got you covered. Check out the recap and photos below!

