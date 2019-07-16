Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Takes Plea Deal For Role In Restaurant Rumble

While Jim Jones might want Tekashi “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine‘s name in Hip-Hop history erased for good, the feds might one day put the Dummy Boy rapper’s government on a plaque when it’s all said and done.

After helping authorities pin charges on a gang of his old accomplices, the “Gummo” rapper seems to have struck again. Page Six is reporting that 6ix9ine’s old manager Kifano “Shottie” Jordan has taken a plea deal in connection with the assault of a security guard during a scuffle at the Philippe Chow restaurant in New York City last year.

Kifano Jordan — aka “Shottie” — copped to one count of second-degree assault in exchange for time served.

On Oct. 26, 2018, Jordan headed to the Madison Avenue restaurant to celebrate Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, scoring a probation-only sentence for a child sex charge earlier that day in Manhattan Criminal Court.

But restaurant security wouldn’t admit Tekashi’s crew and a melee ensued, with Jordan cracking a chair over the guard’s head. The guard whipped out a licensed pistol and shot Jordan twice.

While this is a lowercase “w” for Jordan it’s still not helping him in the grand scheme of things as he’s still facing 15 years in prison for firearm charges he caught for a non-lethal armed robbery in Manhattan earlier this year.

Tekashi 6ix9ine meanwhile is rumored to be getting out of prison as early as next year as a result of his full cooperation with authorities. It’ll be interesting to see how he’s received by his legion of fans when he gets out.

