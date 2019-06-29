CLOSE
The Game & 40 Glocc Working On Lawsuit Settlement In 2012 Fade Delivery

Game infamously put the mitts on Glocc in 2012, and a lawsuit was brought almost three years ago in the case.

The Game x Sprayground Collaboration Signing At Shoe Palace

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The Game famously put hands on 40 Glocc back in 2012 and the matter is still hanging around some seven years later. Glocc filed a lawsuit a couple of years back, but it appears the West Coast rivals are looking to settle up their legal differences.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, attorneys for 40 Glocc told the court on Friday that they are engaged in settlement talks with lawyers for The Game.

A hearing that was scheduled for today has now been pushed back to August so the two sides can work out a deal.

40 Glocc originally sued The Game over a fight that went down in 2012.

The outlet adds that in 2016, Glocc says he won a court judgment against Game for just over $196,000 but hasn’t seen a cent thus the filing of the lawsuit.

Photo: Getty

The Game & 40 Glocc Working On Lawsuit Settlement In 2012 Fade Delivery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

