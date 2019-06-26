Though it was a tough ending to a long season for Andre Igoudala and the Golden State Warriors, the defensive expert and his team have experienced their fair share of victories over the years so don’t feel too bad for them.

Yesterday the three-time NBA champ stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote his new memoire called The Sixth Man and sitting down with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God opened up about different aspects of his life and career.

From talking about how the mind games his college coach played on him had landed him in therapy to revealing why the Warriors medical staff looks funny in the light, Andre proved that he’s a man who speaks with no hairs on his tongue.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Andre Igoudala on The Breakfast Club.

1. College Dayz

When Andre was playing college ball in the NCAA he remembers that because they weren’t allowed to work he’d have to stretch out $10 over a week. He also says that while today’s players get the perks of being fed daily, he and his teammate were only given free food on game day. Meanwhile the head of the NCAA is a millionaire. SMH.

Mark Jackson Blackballed?: 8 Things We Learned from Andre Igoudala on ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Written By: O Posted June 26, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: