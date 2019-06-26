It has been quite the year for Hip-Hop all-woman duo City Girls as their hit single “Act Up” still continues to burn up the charts. One half of the crew, JT, has been on lockdown since last summer but her record label boss says she’ll be home within three months.

JT, real name Jatavia Johnson, turned herself in last year on felony identity theft charges just as it appeared City Girls began to take off on the heels of their appearance on Drake’s “In My Feelings” song and its accompanying video.

According to reports, JT wasn’t supposed to see freedom until March 2020, but the 26-year-old rapper could be home in around three months if the words of Quality Control co-CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas are true. Pee spoke with local Miami station 99 Jamz, saying that JT will be home “within the next 90 days” but didn’t give more detail beyond that.

Check the interview out below.

—

Photo: Getty

JT Of The City Girls Will Be Out In 3 Months Says Quality Control CEO was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted June 26, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: