Drake Ties The Beatles For ANOTHER Record

Continue reading Drake Drops 2-Song “Best In The World Pack,” Twitter Dissects Both Tracks

Drake Drops 2-Song "Best In The World Pack," Twitter Dissects Both Tracks

[caption id="attachment_809626" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] As promised, Drake dropped off two new tracks to celebrate the big win for the Toronto Raptors, who vanquished the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past Thursday. The "Best In The World Pack" that Drizzy refers to it as features one song that finds the Canadian superstar going at an old foe and realigning with a former collaborator. The tracks "Omertà" and "Money In The Grave" which features Rick Ross, find Drizzy in rapper mode and talking extremely greasy on top of it. On "Omertà," products by Deats E.Y. and OZ, has a few lines obviously directed at Pusha T, reigniting the feud in a quick couple of bars. "Last year, n*ggas really feel like they rode on me/Last year, n*ggas got hot 'cause they told on me," Drake raps, referencing Pusha's "The Story of Adidon" diss track. On "Money In The Grave," producer Cyndey "Lil CC" Christie, Asoteric, and Ljay Currie provide Drizzy and Rozay some heat to trade eloquent rich living bars over. Twitter has been going wild over the drop since its release and we've got the reactions below. https://twitter.com/OVOSound/status/1139789811965997056 -- Photo: Getty