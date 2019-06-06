Drake’s Music Banned From Bay Area Radio Stations Until NBA Finals Are Over

The Bay Area is home to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors and since they’re playing the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals this year, a local radio station has muted Drake until the conclusion of the series.

“(We) could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors,” Elroy Smith, KBLX operations and programs director, said of their self-appointed ban. “It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world. Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat.” (Complex)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: