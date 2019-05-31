Be Clear: Meghan Markle Has No Time For Y’all President

The Duchess of Sussex has no time for y’all President during his upcoming London trip.
According to CBS News, while Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, plan to meet the Royal Family in June, Meghan Markle has decided not to attend any of the festivities.
The Royal Family recently announced the details of the trip in a press statement.
“The President of the United States, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom,” it reads.
Apparently, the visit will last for three days and will include one event which will consist of a private palace lunch and tea with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the Trumps, CBS noted.
Once again, Markle cannot and will not be bothered. Granted, she recently gave birth and probably would rather spend time with baby Archie, but she’s also no Trump fan.
In a 2016 interview with Comedy Central’s Larry Wilmore, the former Suits actress called then-presidential candidate Trump “divisive.”
“Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it…Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she said.
Listen…we don’t blame her. Girl, stay at home with your baby and live your best life.
