Real Housewives Of ATL Salaries REVEALED; Kandi Is Highest Paid Housewife

Well it looks like Kandi is beating out NeNe as the highest paid ATL Houewife!

Newbie Shamari DeVoe, who was demoted from official housewife to ‘friend of the show,’ is set to take home $20k for the upcoming season.

Eva Marcille, who will keep her peach, was paid under $100,000 last season and will see a small pay bump for season 12.

Cynthia Bailey is set to take home around $1.25 million.

New mom Porsha Williams is said to be making around $1.3 million.

For all of Marlo Hampton‘s mess, sources tell us that she’s still making less than $100,000 for her appearances this season.

Tanya Sam is is being paid on a day rate. Her money depends on the days she’s available to film.

NeNe Leakes made $100,000 PER EPISODE last season — bringing her season salary to $2.3 million. It’s expected that she’ll be making just a bit more this season.

Contrary to popular belief, we’ve also been told that Kandi Burruss is actually the highest-paid housewife of the Atlanta franchise and will be making just a little over what NeNe is taking home.

Kenya Moore‘s pay rate was just below NeNe and Kandi’s at the time of her departure, however sources tell us that Bravo wants to give her a substantial pay cut to return. They’re still ‘far off’ from coming to a deal.

