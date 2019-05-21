Future — the same guy who comes for his ex, Ciara, and her husband, Russell Wilson every chance he gets — had the nerve to shade people who tell their business on social media. Now, Nayvadius…

“How much u get paid a week for telling your business to social media??” he asked via Twitter. Just back in January, he had every opportunity to keep it cute when asked about his son’s stepdad Russell. Instead he shaded Russell and his relationship with Ciara, saying “He do exactly what she tell him to do.” That was far from the first time he came for the happy couple… remember when he tweeted about Ciara’s “control problems?”

How much u get paid a week for telling your business to social media?? — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2019

After that highly hypocritical tweet, Future seemed to address the backlash he faced for gifting his son a Rolex on his 5th birthday. If you missed the hilariousness that ensued when Baby Future didn’t seem to care for the new timepiece much, tune in here.

Future tweeted..

These blogs should put y’all on payroll. Working for free all day is slavery — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2019

Let’s focus on uplifting each other for free of charge if u really want to make a difference.. keep them bad vibes to yourself — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2019

If I’m happy I kno u could b happy too. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2019

Love yourself 1st and be able to live with every decision u make with no excuses.. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 20, 2019

Maybe Future is a changed man. We’ll believe it when we see it. For now, we’ll get advice on how we should live life elsewhere.

Photo: WENN

The Audacity: Future Blasts People Who Share Their Business Online, Seemingly Responds To Rolex Backlash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: King Sukii Posted 24 hours ago

