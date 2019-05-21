Sony Spills More Tea On The PS5

Sony shocked the world when it shared details about its forthcoming next-generation console the PS5 presumably to stay ahead of leaks. Surprisingly the usually mum company when it comes to projects it’s working on is sharing even info on the PlayStation 5.

During a corporate strategy presentation, the company revealed once again the PS5 will feature backwards compatibility, will be able to play games that were made for the PS4 thanks to it being similar in design to the current generation console and will work with the existing PlayStation VR model.

Now if you were one of those people out there who just purchased PS4 or PS4 console, Sony also confirmed that those consoles will remain the priority for the next three years stating it is “engine of engagement and profitability” and promising more big name games for it. The company plans on using the success of the PS4 to help transition into the PS5 by using it to encourage people to buy into early.

“We will leverage backwards compatibility to transition our community to next-gen faster and more seamlessly than ever before.”

While the PS5 shares some similar features with the PS4, it’s an entirely different beast on the inside. It will get its power from an all-new CPU and GPU. PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed in an interview with Wired the next-generation console will utilize a third-gen AMD Ryzen CPU alongside eight cores plus a custom built GPU that supports an advanced rendering technique called ray tracing. With this new technique which is limited to high-end gaming PCs, this will put the PS5 on par with PC gaming and give the console immersive 3D audio.

PS5 will also use SSDs opting not to go with Hard Drives this go around. Combined with other components, Sony says the new system will be ten times faster than the PS4 Pro when it comes loading scenes. It will also support 8K graphics, which is excellent news if you’re in the market for 8K television. As for discs, looks like those are not going anywhere either which is a relief to those who are not entirely onboard with disc-less consoles yet. Sony is hoping eventually that won’t be the case and is revamping it’s digital game service PlayStation Now.

While we got all of this information, there is still no release date set so don’t expect it the PS5 this year but keep your eye on the rumored May 2020 release. Also, Sony is not going to be talking about outside of what we know already and being that they are not showing at E3 this year don’t bet on any more details no time soon. But based on what we know looks like Sony is definitely aiming to build off the success of the PS4, and that is a brilliant and safe move.

