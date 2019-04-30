Showtime Expands ‘Desus & Mero’ To 2 Nights A Week For ‘Special Summer Run’

Congrats are in order — the Desus & Mero show has been expanded to two nights a week for “a special summer run,” courtesy of Showtime.

“The network’s first-ever late-night talk show will air two nights a week starting Monday May 6 and will air Monday and Thursday nights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT all summer long , up until its August hiatus beginning Monday, August 5,” a press release states.

In case you haven’t been tuning in, Desus & Mero stars comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero as they give their take on today’s politics, music, pop culture and more. Not to mention they’ve had some pretty dope guests on the show and there are more to come. The announcement reveals “Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlize Theron, Amy Poehler, Gabrielle Union, Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Bill Hader, Regina Hall and many more” are all set to chop it up on the show.

Posted 23 hours ago

