Cincinnati is One of The Most Livable Cities in the US for Minimum Wage Workers

According to Move.org Toldeo, Cincinnati and Cleveland have all been named one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with livable wages for minimum wage workers.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The minimum wage in Ohio for non-tipped workers increased to $8.55 in 2019, putting it above the federal minimum wage in the US at $7.25 an hour. Move.org picked their top cities with a formula including minimum wage (dollars per hour), the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment plus the average monthly cost of internet and basic utilities.
RELATED STORY: Columbus Ohio Named Top Real Estate Market in the Country
10 most livable cities for minimum wage earners
- Bakersfield, CA
- Fresno, CA
- Toledo, OH
- Lincoln, NE
- Tucson, AZ
- Cincinnati, OH
- Phoenix, AZ
- Detroit, MI
- Mesa, AZ
- Cleveland, OH
What’s the most expensive place to live for minimum wage workers? San Franciso California, surprised?
The Latest:
- Cincinnati: Draft Day Is Here Let’s Wish Luck To Mike Edwards
- The Legacy Continues: Nipsey Hussle Fans Campaign To Rename Crayola Color “Nipsey Blue”
- Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months
- John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering Stroke
- Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019
- Could Cincinnati Host The NFL Draft?
- Kanye West Wants To Start His Own Church
- Blac Chyna Admitted to Harvard Online Business School
- Frankie Beverly Praises Beyonce
- Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]