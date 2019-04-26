Cincinnati is One of The Most Livable Cities in the US for Minimum Wage Workers

According to Move.org Toldeo, Cincinnati and Cleveland have all been named one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with livable wages for minimum wage workers.

The minimum wage in Ohio for non-tipped workers increased to $8.55 in 2019, putting it above the federal minimum wage in the US at $7.25 an hour. Move.org picked their top cities with a formula including minimum wage (dollars per hour), the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment plus the average monthly cost of internet and basic utilities.

10 most livable cities for minimum wage earners

Bakersfield, CA Fresno, CA Toledo, OH Lincoln, NE Tucson, AZ Cincinnati, OH Phoenix, AZ Detroit, MI Mesa, AZ Cleveland, OH

What’s the most expensive place to live for minimum wage workers? San Franciso California, surprised?

