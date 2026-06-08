Rosé, Rhythm & Resplendence: C. DeVone Brings 'The Miseducation Of Rosé' To Atlanta Champagne Week

Atlanta's rosé event combines wine culture with Black music and art to create an accessible, elevated experience.

The event's curator aims to challenge wine snobbery and showcase rosé's versatility through interactive, immersive programming.

The event's venue, a Black-owned art gallery, intentionally bridges different communities and celebrates Atlanta's luxury-meets-culture identity.

Atlanta’s rosé renaissance is getting a soulful soundtrack this weekend.

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Celebrity DJ, event curator, and cultural tastemaker C. DeVone is preparing to host the fourth annual edition of her signature experience, But, Is There Wine?!: The Miseducation of Rosé Edition, on June 13 at Buckhead Art & Company as part of Atlanta Champagne Week. What began as a curated gathering centered on wine and community has evolved into a effervescent event, blending music, art, culture, and connection through the lens of modern wine culture.

For DeVone, whose résumé includes DJing internationally in destinations including Africa, Croatia, and Hong Kong, the inspiration behind the event came less from wine expertise and more from the communal experiences she noticed unfolding around a bottle of rosé.

“People started coming to my house with wine all the time,” DeVone told BOSSIP. “I remember playing music and making people feel comfortable and building community. Someone asked what we’d be unpaid spokespersons for, and everybody collectively said rosé for me. It just made sense. Rosé is that social girl. She’s the community. She’s the one who wants to be outside.”

That spirit of accessibility remains central to the event’s mission. While wine culture has historically been viewed as exclusive or intimidating, DeVone says she intentionally creates experiences that welcome newcomers alongside enthusiasts.

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“Wine has always had a snobbery attached to it,” she said. “People assume Black people only like certain types of wine. That’s why my events are tailored to let people have different experiences. Maybe you’re not someone who knows everything about wine, but you can still have a good time.”

This year’s theme, inspired by Lauryn Hill’s landmark album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, continues DeVone’s tradition of connecting wine culture to iconic Black music and storytelling. Previous editions have paid tribute to through themes like “Sade & Chardonnay” and an OutKast-inspired The Love Below experience, creating elevated events that feel both sophisticated and culturally familiar.

“I wanted people to understand that rosé isn’t just one thing. It’s not just fruity or dry. It’s all different types. It’s that sound where you look good, you feel good, your makeup’s done, it’s just what speaks to your soul and I think about rosé and music intertwining.”

Guests can expect premium rosé tastings, live DJs, art installations, floral activations, specialty cocktails, curated photo moments, rosé lemonade and popsicles, and both indoor gallery experiences and outdoor street-party energy. A sommelier will also be on hand to answer questions and guide attendees through different rosé selections.

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“We will have a somm if you want to lean about the education of rosé, we’ll have a speciality cocktail and for people who don’t drink wine, there will be water and bites passed around,” said C. Devone. “We try to make it as interactive as possible, and let the guests feel special and left with something.”

The curator also told BOSSIP that the event’s home at Buckhead Art & Company was a deliberate choice. Beyond the venue’s striking aesthetic, DeVone said she was drawn to its role as the Southeast’s largest Black woman-owned gallery spaces and its ability to merge the worlds of art and culture. The owner is also a proud Howard University Bison like C. Devone.

“Once you walk into Buckhead Art & Co., it is breathtaking,” she said. “Then we’re going to add award-winning DJs, we’re going to add rosé and champagne because it’s Atlanta Champagne Week, everything is organic. It works, people just love the art and they might not know about the venue—I like bridging her community and my community together.” Source: Courtesy

As Atlanta continues priding itself on blending luxury with culture, DeVone is focused on creating experiences that leave a lasting impression long after the last glass is poured.



“I always wanna give more than what people expect. I’m not a promoter, I don’t have an event companty. I truly do this event because I want to connect people through wine, music, and culture,” she told BOSSIP. “I want people to feel like they should have paid more, or they’re like, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m really excited that I got to experience this, it was worth every penny. That’s the kind of the niche that I want to go for.”

Now that’s something worth sipping to.

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Rosé, Rhythm & Resplendence: C. DeVone Brings 'The Miseducation Of Rosé' To Atlanta Champagne Week was originally published on bossip.com