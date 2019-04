DJ Paul filed legal documents claiming that Travis jacked his classic “Tear Da Club Up” on his “No Bystanders” track off Astroworld. While Three 6’s iconic “tear da club up” chant is featured all throughout the original, Travis says “f— the club up” all throughout his song with a similar cadence.

TMZ reports that Travis & Paul spoke yesterday (April 23) and that a resolution is expected to follow shortly.

