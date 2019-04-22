Ohio Woman Wants To Be The First Black Transgender President

#LGBT #transgender Candidate Pam Rocker is running for President of the United States of America #2020 #politics… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
PAM ROCKER (@Pam4America2020) January 13, 2019
Pam Rocker is a 35-year-old Cheviot Ohio native has thrown her name in the hat to run for president. She’s running for the Democratic nomination, and she’s looking to make history as the first Black transgender president.
She’s already filled out an official statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run in 2020 back in 2016. While there are already over 670 statements filed for next year’s election, the number pales in comparison to the 1,775 statements filed in 2016, which was more than the previous four elections combined.
“I just didn’t want to sit on the sidelines,” Rocker said. “I was unhappy with the outcome of the 2016 election. Hillary, she inspired me. She lit something inside me. She opened the door for women and trans women of color to run.”
