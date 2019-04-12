101.1 The Wiz Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @gaidanoriega Ep.34

Freestyle Friday
| 04.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
101.1 The Wiz  Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Gaida Noriega and Guest DJ DJ Major Leegue on Episode:34
Video Production Brought To You By: @RBLuvPro (Riah Bella), @LeahBlackheart (Leah Blackheart)
Powered By: @RBLuvPro x @LeahBlackheart x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #WizFreestyleFriday
S/O @djmajorleegue & @gaidanoriega
Gaida Noriega , Glacier Mode

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
Family, Friends, Fans & The Internet Come Together…
 18 hours ago
04.12.19
20 items
Ceaser Feels Bad For Alex, Tatti Is Salty,…
 18 hours ago
04.12.19
Drake Stops Concert For This…
 20 hours ago
04.11.19
“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”,…
 22 hours ago
04.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close