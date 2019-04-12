101.1 The Wiz Presents: #WizFreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Gaida Noriega and Guest DJ DJ Major Leegue on Episode:34
Video Production Brought To You By: @RBLuvPro (Riah Bella), @LeahBlackheart (Leah Blackheart)
Powered By: @RBLuvPro x @LeahBlackheart x @wiznationcincy x @djjdough #WizFreestyleFriday
S/O @djmajorleegue & @gaidanoriega
The Latest:
- Ray J. Offers Up Serious Money & Threats To Whoever “Kidnapped” His Beloved Dog
- 101.1 The Wiz Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @gaidanoriega Ep.34
- T.I. Warns Kodak Black ‘You Get What You Give’
- Soulja Boy Arrested For Probation Violation
- Springdale Cracks Down On Health Issues At Hotels
- National Grilled Cheese Day!!
- Drake Stops Concert For This…
- Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO]
- Governor Mike DeWine Signs Controversial Abortion Bill Into Law
- At Memorial, Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey: ‘He’s In All Of Us’
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours