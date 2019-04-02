CLOSE
Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating, Then Leaks His Number…

Think they'll work it out?

2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Swae Lee and Marliesia Ortiz have called it quits. Shocking.

Ortiz, who previously accused Swae Lee of cheating on her with none other than Blac Chyna, has accused her on-again-off-again boyfriend of stepping out… again. She says Swae Lee smashed her friend and, for the second time that we know of, has leaked his number online.

“Everyone ask him why did he f*ck my friend. Who was f*ckin his brother,” Ortiz wrote, according to a screenshot posted by The Shade Room.

See that below, plus the Facetime convo that allegedly followed.

Messy…

Photo: WENN

Swae Lee’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Cheating, Then Leaks His Number… was originally published on hiphopwired.com

