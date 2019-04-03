Plies “Bounce,” Avrex ft. No Malice “Step Into The Light” & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.19

When Plies came into the game he was a straight goon with his style complete with a ski mask and everything, but these days the Florida rapper seems to be enjoying the rich Floridian lifestyle which include colorful beach shirts and white shorts. We ain’t hating though.

Continuing to style like a retiree in the sunshine state, Plies shares his pool and bed with some thick bikini clad young women who make all kinds of body parts bounce to the beat for his pleasure.

From raunchy to righteous, Avrex and former co-king of Cocaine metaphors No Malice link up for the clip to “Step Into The Light” where the two try to convert listeners from heathens to believers. We miss The Clipse.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bryce Oliver, Mani Draper featuring Kevin Allen, and more.

PLIES – “BOUNCE”

AVREX FT. NO MALICE – “STEP INTO THE LIGHT”

BRYCE OLIVER – “REEL LIFE”

MANI DRAPER FT. KEVIN ALLEN – “BLOOD IN THE WATER”

SOWAYV FT. COREY FINESSE – “DIRTY DIANA”

DON Q & JAY CRITCH – “ROLL MY WEED”

SCOTTY CAIN FT. MISTA CAIN – “SWERVIN”

LOS OF THE S.U.C FT. ESG – “I AM S.U.C”

LK SNOOP – “RACKS”

