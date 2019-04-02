CLOSE
NBA Ron Artest Documentary Quiet Storm Coming To Showtime

Westfield Century City Reopening Celebration

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

How do you think peace is accomplished?  Answer: Through War.

That’s the question that Kobe Bryant asked Ex-NBA star Ron Artest, who had changed his name to Metta World Peace, when Artest said “I don’t know” Bryant laughed and said “win the war and then you will have peace”.   Metta World Peace was at war on and off the court in what some dismissed as him being crazy, but what he was really battling was mental health.

But after every storm there is a rainbow, and with that being congratulations are in order.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, is the story of one of the most Intriguing men in professional basketball, and chronicles him through growing up in the 80’s in notorious Queensbridge projects to NBA Champion of the World, thanks to his psychologist   After winning ‘Best Documentary’ at  the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival,  Showtime has decided to pick the film up to be aired  Friday, May 31, 10 p.m. on Showtime to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month.

The film includes interviews by NBA greats Kobe Bryant, Lamar Odom, Elton Brand, Jermaine O’Neal, Bill Walton along with Dr. Santhi Pariasamy (Psychologist) and Metta World Peace himself.

Check out the trailer for Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story below

NBA Ron Artest Documentary Quiet Storm Coming To Showtime

Close