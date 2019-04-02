Dwight Howard’s So-Called “Ex-Boyfriend” Sues NBA Star For Harassment

A man who claims to have had an intimate relationship with Dwight Howard is suing the NBA star for allegedly threatening his life.

A man named Masin Elije filed the lawsuit against Howard, claiming he tried to bully him into signing an NDA disclosure, which would have barred him from publicly speaking about their supposed relationship.

According to documents obtained by Bossip, Masin Elije says Dwight Howard and his associates have been trying to intimidate him ever since.

“Mr. Howard acted without provocation or justification. Mr. Howard went beyond all possible bounds odd decency and is utterly intolerable in a civilized society,” the lawsuit reads.

Masin Elije, who also authored a book titled “Industry Ho,” claims he called the cops and even changed his number, but the campaign of harassment continued.

The man is suing Dwight Howard for damages, claiming his actions have caused extreme physical, mental and financial harm.

