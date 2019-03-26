Via Complex:

50 Cent continues to press Teairra Mari, sending the reality show star another Instagram invoice. But this time, he coats his playful plea with some cynical legal advice.

On Monday, Teairra Mari posted a picture to her account in which she’s wearing a shirt that reads “Ain’t Got It.” This combined with a caption that reads “#aintgotit #youaintgettingit” makes the post seem like a jab at her rival 50 Cent. Although the post doesn’t directly mention the rapper, it was still enough fuel for 50 Cent fire back. This led 50 to use this picture as his weekly reminder to Mari that she still owes him bread.

