CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

WIZ VIP: Justine Skye

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

Justine Skye is the first featured artist for 101.1 The Wiz, WIZ VIP.

Justine stopped by the studio for a brief interview before heading to Top Cats. She sat down with Tropikana to tease their Q & A that they would finish later in the night.

The WIZ VIP experience began with our DJ’s, I- Grind and J Dough welcoming the crowd with music as they came in grabbing drinks and socializing.

The VIP experience with Justine began with an intimate Q & A with Tropikana. The two women discussed Justine’s career timeline, her inspiration for her music and her experience with domestic abuse.

The audience sent love and encouragement to the artist as she got emotional sharing her story. The moment was intimate and encouraging.

Following the Q & A, Justine Skye grabbed the mic and stool, and her soulful- angelic voice billowed through the speakers.

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

First performing her new single “Know Myself,” her highest streaming song right now. Then ending her performance with “Build.”The crowd applauded Justine after a fantastic performance, and a transparent sit-down interview and then asked for photos. The artist said, “of course!”

 

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

Justine Skye performing at Top Cats in Cincinnati

Source: Raven Fulton / Raven Fulton

The WIZ VIP experienced ended with DJ J Dough spinning and every single person left with a photo and a memory.

 

cincinnati , justine skye , Live Performance , q&a , Top Cats , tropikana , WIZ VIP , WizNation

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Downtown Cincinnati
Couple Charged With Having Sex On SkyStar Ferris…
 3 hours ago
03.29.19
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside
Jay-Z & Beyonce Accept GLAAD Media Award
 4 hours ago
03.29.19
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y ft. Problem “Getting Loose,”…
 17 hours ago
03.29.19
Game Changer: Serato Studio Will Allow DJs To…
 17 hours ago
03.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close