Troll Gawd: Young Thug Spotted Wearing Gucci “Blackface” Sweater [Video]

It is clear that not everyone is on board with the Gucci boycott. Young Thug recently showed his true colors by wearing what should not be worn by a person of color.

As spotted on Complex the sexually ambiguous artist has been in the studio with Gunna as they continue to put together a full-length collaborative project. The pair released a snippet via some in studio footage and Thugger was proudly sporting the infamous Gucci blackface sweater.

In February, which happens to be Black History Month, the luxury fashion brand posted the garment for sale on their e-commerce site. The black turtleneck rolled up only to to have bright red lips around the mouth portion which prompted a fierce backlash from the African American community and anyone with any cultural common sense. So much so T.I. called for a boycott of Gucci and even called out Floyd Mayweather for continuing to support the Italian apparel company.

Gucci has since apologized for the ill fated piece and has pledged to create more diversity within their design group. Obviously the “Best Friend” rapper seems to be unbothered about the controversy. Thug has become synonymous with risky fashion choices; in 2016 he wore a dress on the cover of his Jeffery mixtape.

