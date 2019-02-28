Music
HomeMusic

Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The golden child made her first TV appearance on The Real today and became a bigger celebrity that her mom and dad Remy Ma and Papoose. Papoose carried the two-month-old darling, who was wearing a headband an floral dress, out to a round of “ooohs” and “ahhs.”

When asked how the golden child changed their life, Remy responded, “She makes everything so peaceful. We don’t want to disagree on anything.”

“She really completed the whole circle,” she added. While everything is peaceful now, Remy underwent a difficult labor and was readmitted to the hospital due to complications.

According to TMZ, the rapper was admitted back into the hospital to endure emergency surgery after suffering excessive bleeding on Tuesday night. The site reported that her procedure was a success thanks to blood transfusions and she’s expected to be released in a day or two.

She has since recovered and enjoyed her beautiful baby girl. See a clip from their appearance, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Remy Ma Leaves Hospital After Emergency Surgery: ‘I Am Doing Much Better.’

#CouplesWeLove: Remy Ma And Papoose Always Hold Each Other Down

Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence

Remy Ma & Papoose Throw 50s Themed Baby Shower For Their "Golden Child"

6 photos Launch gallery

Remy Ma & Papoose Throw 50s Themed Baby Shower For Their "Golden Child"

Continue reading Remy Ma & Papoose Throw 50s Themed Baby Shower For Their “Golden Child”

Remy Ma & Papoose Throw 50s Themed Baby Shower For Their "Golden Child"

[caption id="attachment_3018455" align="aligncenter" width="3000"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] The moment Instagram has been anticipating has arrived. Rap royalty Remy Ma and Papoose hosted a 50's themed baby shower for their impending bundle of joy and all their hip-hop friends and family were in attendance. The couple was showered with love and gifts by family and celeb friends such as Lil Kim, Maino and Joe Budden. The "Golden Child" is expected to debut next month, but until then, check out this gallery for a glimpse at the fun filled event.  

Remy Ma & Papoose Show Off ‘The Golden Child’ On TV For The First Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith’s Father-In-Law Had A Mild Heart Attack…
 5 hours ago
02.28.19
Wife Of Blackfaced Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Gave…
 5 hours ago
02.28.19
TIDAL Won’t Stream De La Soul’s Tommy Boy…
 5 hours ago
02.28.19
Coogi Files Lawsuit Against The Brooklyn Nets For…
 6 hours ago
02.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close