WATCH: J. Cole Drops Video For “Middle Child”

Don't sleep on dirty sneakers and Bentleys.

J. Cole finally got around to dropping the official video for “Middle Child.”

The North Carolina rapper first teased its delivery on Friday via Twitter, per new age Hip-Hop protocol.

Plenty of meme0-ready material here as Cole is seen spittin’ in front of an award show crowd, while riding in a supermarket cart and in a muddy SUV, amongst other looks. The darkly-hued visual was directed by Mez, watch below.

Still no word on when exactly that new album will drop, though. Watch the video for “Middle Child” below.

