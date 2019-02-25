WATCH: J. Cole Drops Video For “Middle Child”

1 reads Leave a comment
J. Cole finally got around to dropping the official video for “Middle Child.”
The North Carolina rapper first teased its delivery on Friday via Twitter, per new age Hip-Hop protocol.
Plenty of meme0-ready material here as Cole is seen spittin’ in front of an award show crowd, while riding in a supermarket cart and in a muddy SUV, amongst other looks. The darkly-hued visual was directed by Mez, watch below.
Still no word on when exactly that new album will drop, though. Watch the video for “Middle Child” below.
