T.I. Mourns Loss Of Older Sister Precious Harris Via Instagram

Tip “T.I.” Harris took to social media to mourn the loss of an older sister who died from injuries suffered during a car crash. Precious Harris was in the accident after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Precious died Friday, just over a week after getting in a super serious car accident in Atlanta. Her daughter shared a tribute to her mom, saying … “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven.”

She added … “I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

Sources close to the family tell us Precious has been on life support since the accident and was never responsive.

Check out the loving tributes from T.I. for his sister, Precious Harris, below. Our condolences to the Harris family.

