CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Khloe Reacts To Tristan Cheating On Her AGAIN … with Kylie’s Best Friend??

0 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Uh ooooohhh. . .Is it really over now??? According to TMZ Tristan is acting up again on Khloe.

TMZ: Khloe Kardashian has thrown in the towel, breaking up with Tristan Thompson after she found out her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend.

Join our newsletter club for more exclusive news and contests:

View this post on Instagram

to 2019 please …

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

We’re told Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter, TrueOn Sunday night he was at a house partywhere we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFFJordyn Woods. Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other in the club … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.” We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done.

Flip the page to see Khloe’s reaction on social

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFEdkHhPBT/

Khloe Reacts To Tristan Cheating On Her AGAIN … with Kylie’s Best Friend?? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner & More Star In…
 1 hour ago
02.19.19
Khloe Reacts To Tristan Cheating On Her AGAIN…
 2 hours ago
02.19.19
Cardi B Says She Feels Like Jussie Smollett…
 2 hours ago
02.19.19
21 Savage Talks Arrest, Threat Of Deportation &…
 4 hours ago
02.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close