FC Cincinnati New Look

FC Cincinnati Announcement With MLS Commissioner Don Garber

The new Football Club Cincinnati jerseys are in! FC Cincinnati and fans are getting excited to kick off this upcoming season with a new look. FC Cincinnati will be sporting a new design by Adidas. Adidas has done an amazing job with the team’s unique uniforms. FC Cincinnati uniforms are blue with orange stripes on the jersey with their logo on the left shoulder.

FC Cincinnati had a chance to show off their new jerseys last week at Music Hall in over- the- Rhine. With this new look, the FC Cincinnati soccer team is ready to hit the ground running for the upcoming season!

 

About last night… #IgniteUnite

