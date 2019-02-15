CLOSE
Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinnati Public Schools Athletes of the Month: February 2019

Congrats to  Alex Solomon – Aiken High School – Basketball – Senior and Maka’la King – Riverview East High School – Basketball – Junior for being named Cincinnati Public Schools Athletes of the month of February 2019

 

See past Athlete of the Month recipients here

 

 

