The Wiz Warm Up: Tatum Links With YouTuber DDG

DDG On From Transitioning To YouTube To Music

The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum: Tatum Talks to DDG

YouTube can kick off a lot of careers with the rapid sharing of content well comedian YouTuber DDG has gotten the tools to push his career from not just social media but to a music artist. From the reaction, prank & even skit videos, young DDG has found great success from YouTube uploading his own original content, this has earned him more than 1 million subscribers as well as over 1 million Instagram followers.

From first getting into social media videos in 2014, the Michigan native says he always was told he was funny & had a good personality. Now the DDG wants to be taken seriously as a music artist, citing himself as an over “entertainer”. His first big record-breaking song came with a feature from Famous Dex & currently, he’s on tracks with G Herbo & Blac Youngsta. With a strong social media following on lock now he’s looking secure a spot in the music game.

I talk with DDG on making six figures off YouTube which led him to dropping out of college & of course being taken serious which seems to be something that’s not as bad as it was with artists like Summerella & Queen Naija (who he knew before the fame as well) making it somewhat easier to transition from social media celebrity to music celebrity.

