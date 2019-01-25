101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @Prince_Bopp Ep.26

Freestyle Friday
| 01.25.19
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Prince Bopp and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:26
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia, Tony Prugel, Cody Kirschner.
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @prince_bopp

