101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. @NiseCotti Ep.23

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Nice Cotti and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:23
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia, Tony Prugel, Cody Kirschner.
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @NiseCotti
