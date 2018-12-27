Fiona The Hippo Passes a Major Landmark!

1 reads Leave a comment
The Cincinnati Zoo staff is all smiles today as Fiona the hippo has passed a major landmark! Fiona now weighs over 1,000 pounds!
Fiona was born at the Cincinnati Zoo premature on January 24, 2017 six weeks before her due date severely underweight. She immediately captured our hearts with her spunky personality and will to live. Fiona was watched around the clock with care from the Cincinnati Zoo. Fiona's latest milestone is yet another celebration for Cincinnati Zoo.
