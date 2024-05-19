Listen Live
News

Rich Homie Quan Called To Testify At Young Thug’s RICO Trial

The Rich Gang reunion we never wanted.

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Waka Flocka In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Another familiar face is about to make an appearance at Young Thug’s RICO trial. Rich Homie Quan has been called to testify.

As reported by HipHopDX the former Rich Gang member will see his former collaborator in person in court. According to the X, formerly known as Twitter, account @ThuggerDaily, a fan account that provides daily updates on Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan has been formally subpoenaed by the State of Georgia to testify. “He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks. Just to be clear – this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate” the caption read. The post also included a screenshot of the subpoena which reads confirms the Lieutenant Investigator’s serving of Dequantes Lamar, Rich Homie Quan’s government name.

This subpoena should not be taken as a sign that Rich Homie Quan will be taking the stand against Young Thug. A subpoena is simply a written order that requires an individual to appear before a court during a legal proceeding. The two previously collaborated during their run at Cash Money Records with their biggest being “Lifestyle”. Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug would go their separate ways but Quan has always spoken highly on Thug.

In an interview with VladTV he revealed those were some of the best years of his life. “Even now I don’t have no bad blood with [Young] Thug or Bird [Man]. We were all in a great place in our life and that’s what it is about. At any time we can press play and do it again” he said.

It is unclear when Rich Homie Quan will testify.

Rich Homie Quan Called To Testify At Young Thug’s RICO Trial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

I Love My 513 Day Party WIZ 2024 21 items
Entertainment

I Love My 513 Day [PHOTOS]

Second May - Music Curator Challenge WIZ
Contests

Win $250 + Tickets to Janet Jackson

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close