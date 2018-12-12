CLOSE
Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison

Earlier this year President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources.

Cohen took a pleas deal and was sentenced to three years in prison.  Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.

 

