3 reads Leave a comment
Earlier this year President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud according to sources.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cohen took a pleas deal and was sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the Trump Organization and advisor to the President after the election.
Michael Cohen tells the court at his sentencing hearing: "I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilt… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2018
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is sentenced to three years in prison. Follow live updates: cnn.it/2C7aV5t—
CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 12, 2018
The Latest:
- Ciara Asks Court To Settle Travel Schedule Issues With Future
- Michelle Obama Adds 21 New Dates To Becoming Book Tour
- Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Gets 3 Years In Prison
- Nicki Minaj Ready To Get Serious With New Relationship
- Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris For The First Time [PHOTO]
- Urban One Honors: Gia Peppers Speaks On Jade Novah’s Impact
- Urban One Honors: April Ryan Aims To “Aspire To Inspire”
- Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God’
- Jeff Johnson Gives Update On Cyntoia Brown’s Life Sentence, Shares Story About Homeless Kid Who Posed As A Busboy & Worked For Tips
- Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Accused Of Cultural Appropriation, Meghan Markle Is Allegedly Causing Controversy With Palace Staff & More
comments – add yours