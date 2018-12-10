Offset Wants Cardi B Back

Offset doesn’t care what people on the timeline are saying, he wants his wife back! TMZ says Offset feels like his biggest challenge is now regaining Cardi‘s trust, after trying to prove to her he didn’t do anything with Cuban Doll as the leaked text messages suggested. It’s also apparent that Cardi does read the blogs and comment creeps on IG, so Offset feels like that’s what he’s up against–the endless social media chatter. Sources tell TMZ that ‘Set only cares about Cardi & Kulture and will take every chance to save his family.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: