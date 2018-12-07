Freestyle Friday
Trending
HomeFreestyle Friday

101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. Dubb Santora Ep.21

14 reads
Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
 
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Dubb Santora and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:21
 
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
 
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @santora_800thecode

The Latest:

#WizFreestyleFriday , 101.1 , College Beats , DBLCIN , DJ , dubb santora , freestyle , friday , hope , J.Dough , rap , WIZF

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' Philadelphia Screening
Kevin Hart Steps Down As Host Of The…
 5 hours ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 19 hours ago
12.07.18
Light Skin Versus Dark Skin: Colorism; Still Hurting…
 21 hours ago
12.07.18
Tory Lanez Clears Up 2Pac & Tekashi 6ix9ine…
 22 hours ago
12.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close