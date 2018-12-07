101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. Dubb Santora Ep.21

14 reads Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Dubb Santora and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:21
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @santora_800thecode
