Celebrity home decor trends fans are copying right now

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Some home upgrades to add to your home that are inspired by celebrities are warm minimalism, oversized statement lighting, and spa-inspired bathrooms, all things that are easy enough to customize to suit your place.

Walk into any home decor store, and you might feel overwhelmed by all the choices presented to you. How do you decide which ones to choose for your home?

Well, there’s one really easy way to decide: celebrity home decor trends! Celebrities have long inspired folks on everything from fashion to fitness, and now it’s home decor’s turn.

There are so many interior design trends that got their start from some chic celebrity’s home. Which one will you pick for your home improvement project?

Warm Minimalism Replaces Formal Spaces

No one wants to live in a home that’s formal and uncomfortable anymore. People want livable spaces that make you feel like you can rest and relax.

Rather than overly polished interiors filled with decorative excess, many celebrity homes now feature calm, inviting spaces built around soft textures, natural materials, and neutral tones.

Cream, beige, warm wood, soft gray, and earthy colors are the decor trends replacing harsher contrasts and heavily decorated rooms.

Oversized Statement Lighting Is Everywhere

Over-the-top statement lighting has gone viral in recent times.

The following lighting trends are appearing in kitchens, dining rooms, and living spaces inspired by celebrity interiors shared online:

Large pendant lights

Sculptural chandeliers

Oversized sconces

Artistic fixtures

Rather than treating lighting purely as functional, many homeowners are using bold fixtures as centerpiece design features.

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Even relatively simple spaces may feel more elevated with carefully chosen statement lighting. The great thing about this trend is that you don’t need to splurge to get it into your home.

Spa-Inspired Bathrooms Are Gaining Popularity

Spa-inspired bathrooms are in all celebrity homes, and now they are gaining popularity with everyone else as well. Who doesn’t want to come to a home and relax in a bubble bath in their relaxing bathroom with boho wallpaper?

Some home decor tips to make your bathroom spa-like are:

Freestanding soaking tubs

Oversized showers

Calming color palettes

Natural stone

Warm lighting

Hotel-inspired details

Simple additions such as plush towels, upgraded fixtures, natural textures, and calming decor can help create a more spa-like atmosphere without requiring a luxury renovation budget.

Keep in mind that interior design doesn’t have to be expensive, even if you are being inspired by folks who make millions every year. Keep it simple and within your budget.

Decor Trends To Jump On

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when thinking about changing up the interior design of your home; however, it’s easier when you get inspired by stylish celebrity homes, whose decor trends you can copy easily.

You don’t have to use all of the decor trends listed above right away. Pick one and then play with it before moving on to another. Slow and steady wins the game of interior decorating.

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