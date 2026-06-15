Counties with the Highest STI Rates in Ohio

Sexually transmitted infections continue to challenge public health in Ohio. Rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis remain elevated in many areas. Urban counties often report the highest numbers.

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Understanding STI Trends in the State

Ohio faces notable STI burdens compared to national averages. Chlamydia cases stay common across the population. Gonorrhea and syphilis have also risen in recent years.

Public health officials track these infections closely. Early detection helps limit spread. Testing remains key for at-risk groups.

Top County: Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County leads with the highest rates. It recorded 839.4 chlamydia cases per 100,000 people. Gonorrhea reached 526.4 cases per 100,000.

This county includes Cleveland. Dense populations contribute to higher transmission. Local health efforts focus on awareness campaigns.

Second: Hamilton County

Hamilton County ranks second overall. Chlamydia rates hit 801.1 per 100,000 residents. Gonorrhea cases stood at 453.1 per 100,000.

Cincinnati serves as its main city. Young adults drive many reported cases. Prevention programs target this demographic effectively.

Third Place: Lucas County

Lucas County places third in the rankings. It showed 700.6 chlamydia cases per 100,000. Gonorrhea rates reached 374.4 per 100,000 people.

Toledo anchors this northwest region. Community outreach addresses local needs. Access to free clinics supports residents.

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Fourth: Franklin County

Franklin County follows closely behind. Chlamydia cases numbered 688.6 per 100,000. Gonorrhea hit 361.7 per 100,000 residents.

Columbus, the state capital, lies here. Large universities influence infection patterns. Student health services play a vital role.

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Why Urban Areas Dominate

Major cities report more cases due to population size. Social networks spread infections faster in dense settings. Rural counties show lower rates overall.

Poverty and limited healthcare access worsen outcomes. Education gaps also affect prevention knowledge. These factors compound challenges statewide.

Broader Impacts and Prevention

Untreated STIs can cause serious complications. Infertility risks rise without prompt treatment. Public campaigns promote regular testing.

Condom use offers strong protection. New tools like doxyPEP show promise for high-risk groups. Health departments expand free screening options.

Looking Ahead for Ohio

Officials monitor trends with current data. Rates may shift with better reporting. Continued investment in education helps reduce future cases.

Communities must prioritize open conversations. Awareness reduces stigma around testing. Collective action protects public health across counties.

Ohio residents can visit local clinics for support. Early action makes a real difference. Together, progress remains possible against STIs.