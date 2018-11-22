Join Us In Celebrating Tom Joyner At Urban One Honors In Washington D.C!

Tom Joyner’s history in Broadcasting goes back 5 decades. The nickname ‘The Flyjock” comes from simultaneously holding down shows in Chicago and Dallas, flying back and forth to entertain listeners in both markets.

Joyner’s legacy goes beyond radio. His Tom Joyner Foundation has provided financial assistance to students at historically black colleges and universities and has raised millions to help keep students enrolled at HBCUs.

For all of the work Joyner has done and continues to do each day, he will be honored at Urban One Honors with the lifetime achievement award! Join us in celebrating Joyner with this honor! Other honorees included Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Eleanor Holmes Norton with more to be announced!

