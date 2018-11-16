New Music Friday: Check Out This Week’s Releases

Another New Music Friday means more Hip Hop and R&B for everyone to enjoy! The soundtrack to Creed II drops today and in the above video, check out Mike WiLL Made-It Featuring Young Thug & Swae Lee all together on a track called “Fate.” Mike Will produced the entire project and it might give Black Panther a run for best Soundtrack of the Year! Creed II hits theaters everywhere Thanksgiving! Stream the project on Spotify here.

Anderson Paak dropped his long awaited album Oxnard featuring “Tints” with Kendrick Lamar. Check out the whole album on Spotify here.

2 Chainz is getting ready to drop his next album Rap Or Go To The League, but before we get that, he dropped Hot Wings Are A Girls’ Best Friend today. The two-song project is pretty self-explanatory as it features “Hot Wings” and “Girls Best Friend” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Check out the project on Spotify.

Lastly, the iconic Mariah Carey drops her 15th studio album Caution, which features guests ranging from Slick Rick to Gunna. Stream her new album on Spotify here.

