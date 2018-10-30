Yella Beezy Is Out Of Hospital & Preparing To Release Album

Two weeks ago, Yella Beezy was shot 8 times while driving in Lewisville near his hometown of Dallas.

According to reports, the “That’s On Me” rapper has been released from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

According to Lewisville police, Yella Beezy, real name Deandre Conway was driving on the Highway 121 bypass when a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.

Earlier this week, Yella celebrated his 27th birthday and posted photos of the SUV he was in when the shooting occurred, making sure people knew he survived.

He stated in a caption, “How can’t i not smile , these niggas tried to take me out wit everything they had and it didn’t work.”

The police currently do not have any leads on the suspect in the shooting.

