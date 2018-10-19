101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: The #WizFreestyleFriday Cypher with DJ J.Dough Ep. 17

0 reads Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with The Cypher Featuring Triiibe, Monty C Benjamin, Chris Crooks, Jayal and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:17
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @montycbenjamin @chriscrooks_ @Triiibe333 @jayalallcaps
