101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: The #WizFreestyleFriday Cypher with DJ J.Dough Ep. 17

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with The Cypher Featuring Triiibe, Monty C Benjamin, Chris Crooks, Jayal and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:17

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/O @_ayyehope & @montycbenjamin @chriscrooks_ @Triiibe333 @jayalallcaps

The Latest: